TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Construction worker dies after Missouri bridge collapse

By The Associated Press -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Construction worker dies after Missouri bridge collapse
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Construction worker dies after Missouri bridge collapse
Responders gather at a bridge under construction after it collapsed in rural Clay County near Kearny, Mo., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Workers were pouring concrete on the bridge when the accident happened killing one worker and injuring two others. (AP Photo)

KEARNEY, Mo. — One construction worker died and two others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction in northwest Missouri collapsed, officials said.

Workers were pouring concrete for the deck of the bridge when it fell, Clay County officials said.

The bridge, which was replacing an older bridge, spanned Carroll Creek in a rural area near Kearney, about 27 miles (43 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

The other two workers sustained minor injuries and were able to free themselves from the rubble, Clay County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Boyd said.

Further details about what caused the collapse were not immediately available.

County transportation officials said the bridge is one of five closed and two under construction in the county.

The Associated Press Logo

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

Avatar for The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE