Pilot Travel Center opens in Laredo; amenities include 53 parking spaces, laundry and showers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The new Pilot Travel Center located at 14070 Mines Road in Laredo, Texas, celebrated its grand opening on on Tuesday featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and check presentation of $10,000 to support the United Independent School District.

“We invite drivers of all kinds – whether they are on long hauls or morning commutes – to experience our new travel center in Laredo,” said Allison Cornish, senior vice president of store modernization and development at Pilot. “Our focus is on creating exceptional experiences for our guests by ensuring every stop has what drivers need to refuel, refresh and hit the road. We can’t wait to see you out here.”

According to a company press release, the newly opened travel center will bring a host of additional amenities and career opportunities to the Laredo community. The new store features an array of guest-focused amenities including:

53 parking spaces for professional drivers

3 self-checkouts for a convenient shopping experience

Mobile fueling and exclusive in-app offers available through the myRewards Plus app

Extensive fresh food options including grab-and-go, hot meals and deli

The best coffee on the interstate including new fall flavors like Bourbon Pecan hot coffee and Cinnamon Roll cold brew

Clean, spacious restrooms and showers

Laundry facilities for long-haulers and road trippers

Commitment to Community

Pilot is dedicated to showing people they matter at every turn – whether in its travel centers, on the road or beyond. To further this ongoing commitment and commemorate the grand opening, Pilot has donated $10,000 to the United Independent School District to help fund its Career & Technical Education Auto Technology Program of Study.

Save with the myRewards Plus App

All drivers can save time and money when stopping at the new travel center by using the convenient myRewards Plus app featuring exclusive offers on food and beverages and redeem 10 cents off every gallon of gas through the app.