Police looking for ‘mob’ that attacked tanker truck driver in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Police in South Carolina are searching for several suspects who they say ganged up on and assaulted a Circle K tanker truck driver on Dec. 20.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the incident happened at around 3 a.m. at the Circle K on East Main Street and Drayton Road in Spartanburg.

They said that the truck driver, whose name has not been released, was “jumped” by three unknown individuals in the parking lot.

“My understanding is that he had been inside the store but then came outside the store back to his tanker truck. He worked for Circle K as a the delivery driver, dropping fuel in the underground tanks,” SPD Maj. Art Littlejohn said.

Investigators said the incident was captured by a doorbell camera next door to the gas station, according to a report by news station WSPA.

“You can’t see it clearly because it happens behind two of the tanks, but they jumped on him, they ended hitting him several times in his face in his head and shoulder,” Littlejohn said, according to WSPA.

Police said they are looking for the drivers of two cars.

“A black SUV and a gray or silver sedan, a couple of the guys got into the black SUV that leaves the area and there’s a gray car with black wheels no hubcaps that also leaves the scene,” Littlejohn said.

Police believe the attack was not provoked.

“Typically people who are involved in an incident like this, assault and battery, they know the person, it’s usually not a stranger; but in this case it doesn’t appear that victim knew the suspects at all,” Littlejohn said.

The truck driver went to a local hospital, but the extent of his injuries was not reported.

Investigators said they are treating the case as an assault and battery by a mob, with possible hate crime charges “based on the language that is in some of the reports.”

The Spartanburg Police Department is asking anyone with any information to contact them at (864)596-2065 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIMESC.