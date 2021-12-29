Police: Semi pileup on I-90 due to speed, icy conditions

EASTON, Wash. — Icy conditions and speed contributed to a Tuesday pileup involving three 18-wheelers along Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).
A cab of one of the semis involved in the wreck was twisted 90 degrees. All westbound lanes were blocked for several hours.
WSP did not say whether there were injuries.
On Wednesday morning, WSP on Twitter reported a jack-knifed rig in the same area.
