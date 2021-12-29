TheTrucker.com
Police: Semi pileup on I-90 due to speed, icy conditions

By The Trucker News Staff -
The cab of this 18-wheeler is twisted 90 degrees after an accident Tuesday along Interstate 90 in Washington State. (Courtesy: Washington State Patrol)
ICY WRECK
This 18-wheeler was one of several involved in a pileup along Interstate 90 on Tuesday. Tap image for larger version. (Courtesy: Washington State Patrol)

EASTON, Wash. — Icy conditions and speed contributed to a Tuesday pileup involving three 18-wheelers along Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

A cab of one of the semis involved in the wreck was twisted 90 degrees. All westbound lanes were blocked for several hours.

WSP did not say whether there were injuries.

On Wednesday morning, WSP on Twitter reported a jack-knifed rig in the same area.

The Trucker News Staff

