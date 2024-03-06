Porter County, Indiana, I-94 crash involving 18-wheeler leaves 1 dead

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — On the evening of March 4, the Indiana State Police responded to a crash scene at the 31.6-mile marker on Interstate 94 involving one passenger vehicle and a semi.

The crash occurred at 7:19 p.m. on the eastbound lanes.

Trooper Justin Baumeister, who responded to the call, arrived at the scene and found the big rig in one of the right lanes; a 2015 Toyota Rav4 SUV sat in a ditch off the right shoulder.

Baumeister was informed that medical assistance was needed for the driver of the SUV; however, he and paramedics were unable to revive the man, declaring him deceased at the scene.

A preliminary investigation shows that the Toyota SUV was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed in the far-left lane. For an unknown reason, the driver quickly changed lanes to the far-right lane. Unbeknownst to the driver, a semi parked on the right shoulder was merging back onto the interstate at a slower speed — that’s when the SUV driver rear-ended the trailer.

Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction responded to the scene and is assisting the Indiana State Police Department in the investigation, as is the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.