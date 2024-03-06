TheTrucker.com
160 Driving Academy launches new Tulsa, Oklahoma, location

By Erica N. Guy
Representatives for 160 Driving Academy pose at a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of their newest academy located in Tulsa, Okla. (Courtesy: 160 Driving Academy)

TULSA, Okla. — 160 Driving Academy recently held a grand opening for its newest academy location in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The celebration kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27. A

The Tulsa Branch is located at 2323 South 49th West Ave, Suite B, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74101.

“Workers are retiring at a faster rate than they can be replaced. Earning your CDL now is a great opportunity to capture limitless earning potential in an industry that needs drivers,” said  Michelle Brown, 160 Driving Academy’s Mid-South general manager.

Video of the event is below.

 

Erica N. Guy

Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.

Erica N. Guy
