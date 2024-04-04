Premier Trailer Leasing pledges to help fight human trafficking

LAKELAND, Fla. — In partnership with One More Child, Premier Trailer Leasing has committed to placing up to 3,000 decals on their trailers to help raise awareness about human trafficking.

“Premier is excited to join forces with One More Child,” said Jim AuBuchon, president and CEO of Premier. “After meeting with their leadership team, we walked away collectively determined to do something that will make a difference in the fight against human trafficking.”

In the United States, 50,123 signals were received by the National Human Trafficking Hotline in 2021 according to the latest data. That includes calls, texts, online chats and tips.

Truck stops are known to be popular venues as traffickers move their victims to various locations for commercial exploitation.

Premier’s trailers, which are hauled across the United States, will be marked with the “See it, Say it, Stop it” messaging, along with the human trafficking hotline number listed on the side.

“We are grateful for Premier’s commitment to help and protect the most vulnerable,” said Dr. Jerry Haag, president and CEO of One More Child. “As a value-driven business, they are raising awareness around this critical issue facing our children today, and they are rallying other organizations to get involved as well.”

One More Child provides direct services to trafficking survivors throughout the country.

“The Anti-Trafficking Mobile Teams provide resources, clinical services and mentoring to survivors — mostly teenagers and young adults — helping them move beyond a life of exploitation towards a brighter and more hopeful future,” a news release states.

One More Child was recently recognized during a special presentation by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody as a leading organization in the fight against human trafficking. In 2023, One More Child provided anti-trafficking services to 1,007 individuals while impacting 12,969 people through education, advocacy and awareness.

“The mobile team model, developed by One More Child, has been effective in Florida and expanded into North Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio with plans to move into other states,” according to the news release. “Their teams have worked alongside the FBI, United States Marshals Service and multiple state and local law enforcement agencies on human trafficking operations, offering trauma-informed care to victims.”