Protesters temporarily block Golden Gate Bridge

By The Associated Press -
The iconic Golden Gate Bridge has re-opened after protesters blocked traffic lanes for a time on the morning of Sept. 30.
SAN FRANCISCO — A convoy of demonstrators blocked northbound lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge for nearly an hour during the Sept. 30 morning commute.

KRON-TV reported that the demonstrators stopped their vehicles below the south tower of the bridge just before 7 a.m. and traffic leaving San Francisco backed up.

Southbound traffic initially flowed freely but then was stopped at the north end of the bridge. It later resumed at a slow rate. Northbound traffic slowly began moving again around 7:45 a.m.

A press release from the organizers said demonstrators were “demanding Senate Democrats take immediate action to protect all immigrant families.”

