I-40 slow going in parts of Arkansas after big rig flips

An 18-wheeler carrying a load of cinder blocks on a flatbed has overturned on Interstate 40 westbound near Mayflower, Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT).

An ARDOT Twitter post noted that the westbound lanes at mile marker 134 are blocked and that traffic is using the shoulder. Traffic can use exit 135 as an alternate route, according to ARDOT.

No other information about the crash is available at this time.

For the latest traffic information in Arkansas, visit iDriveArkansas online by clicking here.