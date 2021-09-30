TheTrucker.com
The Nation

I-40 slow going in parts of Arkansas after big rig flips

By The Trucker News Staff -
Westbound Interstate 40 near Mayflower, Arkansas, is at a standstill after a big rig flipped.
An 18-wheeler carrying a load of cinder blocks on a flatbed has overturned on Interstate 40 westbound near Mayflower, Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT).

traffic jam 1
The affected area is shown in red. (Courtesy: iDriveArkansas.com

An ARDOT Twitter post noted that the westbound lanes at mile marker 134 are blocked and that traffic is using the shoulder. Traffic can use exit 135 as an alternate route, according to ARDOT.

No other information about the crash is available at this time.

For the latest traffic information in Arkansas, visit iDriveArkansas online by clicking here.

 

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
