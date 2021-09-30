Man arrested after allegedly firing shots at big rig

Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives have arrested a 37-year-old man who they say fired shots at an 18-wheeler on Interstate 465 on Sept. 21.

According to an ISP news release, Darnell Middlebrook of Beech Grove, Indiana, faces a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

The truck driver was uninjured, police said.

“During the investigation, it was determined the victim and suspect where known parties to one another and investigators do not believe this shooting was a result of road rage,” the ISP report stated.