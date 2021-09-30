TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Man arrested after allegedly firing shots at big rig

By The Trucker News Staff -
Indiana State Police say a truck driver was unharmed after being fired upon while driving recently on Interstate 465.
Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives have arrested a 37-year-old man who they say fired shots at an 18-wheeler on Interstate 465 on Sept. 21.

According to an ISP news release, Darnell Middlebrook of Beech Grove, Indiana, faces a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

The truck driver was uninjured, police said.

“During the investigation, it was determined the victim and suspect where known parties to one another and investigators do not believe this shooting was a result of road rage,” the ISP report stated.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
