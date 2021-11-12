Public comment sought on WVa transportation program changes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia residents can comment for another week on amendments made to the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

Federal law requires the document, which shows planned Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration expenditures through 2025. Changes to the plan are required to undergo public review and comment.

The project listing and program funding snapshots can be found by viewing Amendment 7 — Highways by visiting clicking here.

Printed copies can be requested from the West Virginia Division of Highways in Charleston, the Department of Transportation said.

Written comments should be submitted to the division and be received by Nov. 19.

More information is available by calling (304) 414-6912.