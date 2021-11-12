PS Logistics expands with purchase of two fleets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Shipping company PS Logistics has announced two major acquisitions over the past week.

First, one of PS’s subsidiaries, P&S Transportation, LLC, has completed its purchase of Nauvoo, Alabama-based JLT Services, LLC’s transportation assets.

Second, the company’s DMT Trucking, LLC subsidiary brokered a deal for the transportation assets of Broken Bow, Oklahoma-based Daryl Thomason Trucking.

Financial terms of the two deals were not released.

JLT maintains a fleet of 32 trucks, according to a PS Logistics news release.

“We are proud to welcome JLT to the PS Logistics family,” said Houston Vaughn, president of PS Logistics. “JLT brings great drivers, employees and freight expertise to our company as well as a new key customer to PS Logistics. I am pleased PS Logistics will continue JLT’s family-oriented atmosphere and strong culture and we look forward to providing JLT’s customers with the same service commitment.”

According to the news release, the JLT acquisition “continues PS Logistics’ acquisition strategy of partnering with families and owners within the flatbed trucking segment. Since 2014, PS Logistics has successfully acquired and integrated 23 trucking and logistics operations.”

Daryl Thomason Trucking has approximately 108 trucks and 167 53-foot flatbed trailers, along with “excellent drivers and a seasoned management team leading the company,” the PS Logistics news release stated.

“The transaction will further strengthen PS Logistics’ operations in the Southwest U.S. and provide it with additional terminals in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, and Nashville, Arkansas,” according to the news release. “The combination of DMT Trucking and Daryl Thomason Trucking provides PS Logistics with further inroads to the 53-foot trailer market and the ability to enhance its over-length service to existing and future customers.”

Scott Smith, chief executive officer and co-founder of PS Logistics, said he is proud to welcome Daryl Thomason Trucking to the fold.

“We look forward to working with their great flatbed drivers and operations group, while continuing their top-notch customer service,” he said.

Daryl Thomason, president and founder of Daryl Thomason Trucking, said: “I have known the PS Logistics team for many years, and I am happy to be partnering with them. Over the last four decades, we built a successful flatbed trucking operation serving outstanding customers with dedicated employees and we will strive to continue that tradition with the same commitment to excellence.”

The Daryl Thomason Trucking acquisition “continues PS Logistics’ acquisition strategy of partnering with family owned and culture driven companies within the flatbed trucking segment,” the news release stated. “Since 2014, PS Logistics has successfully acquired and integrated 22 trucking and logistics operations.”

“PS Logistics has been a great partner for us at DMT Trucking and we are thrilled to welcome Daryl, Shelly and the entire Daryl Thomason Trucking family to our company,” said Harold Smith, who will manage the combined entities.

“PS Logistics has been very supportive of our employees, customers and drivers and we have grown our business significantly because of that great support and partnership. We look forward to doing the same with Daryl Thomason Trucking with the continued support of PS Logistics.”