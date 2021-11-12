TheTrucker.com
Boyle Transportation’s sale finalized

By The Trucker News Staff -
Boyle Transportation has been sold to a Canadian healthcare company. (Courtesy: Boyle Transportation)

BALTIMORE — Canadian company Andlauer Healthcare Group (AHG) has closed its deal to purchase Boyle Transportation for approximately $80 million.

According to a news release from investment banking firm Bengur Bryan, which brokered the deal, the purchase price was achieved through the issuance of 522,116 subordinated voting shares and cash of approximately $60 million.

Kiowa, Oklahoma-based Boyle Transportation provides specialized transportation services to clients in the life sciences and government/defense sectors.

Boyle Transportation joins AHG’s “comprehensive platform of dedicated healthcare supply chain solutions and continues to be led by the existing leadership team,” according to a news release from Bengur Bryan.

“We’re proud to join the Andlauer team,” stated Andrew Boyle and Marc Boyle, co-presidents of Boyle Transportation. “As part of the highly regarded AHG platform, we are confident that this strategic move will help Boyle Transportation and AHG deliver a broader suite of services to our valuable clients and apply our expertise on a greater scale.”

 

 

