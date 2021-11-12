TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Ribbon cutting set for last section of upgraded US 35 in WVa

By The Associated Press -
Ribbon cutting set for last section of upgraded US 35 in WVa
The widening project on U.S. 35 in West Virginia has been completed. (Courtesy: Google Maps)

FRAZIERS BOTTOM, W.Va. — The last stretch of U.S. Route 35 to be widened to four lanes in West Virginia is opening to traffic.

Gov. Jim Justice is set to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a 15-mile segment of the highway on Thursday near the Putnam County community of Fraziers Bottom. It’s the last part of U.S. 35 from Interstate 64 to the West Virginia-Ohio state line to be upgraded.

The section goes from the Beech Hill community in Mason County to the Buffalo Bridge in Putnam County.

The project included eight bridges and a new interchange at the junction of U.S. 35 and West Virginia 869. It was a public-private partnership between the Division of Highways and Bizzack Construction Co. of Lexington, Kentucky.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE