Ribbon cutting set for last section of upgraded US 35 in WVa

FRAZIERS BOTTOM, W.Va. — The last stretch of U.S. Route 35 to be widened to four lanes in West Virginia is opening to traffic.

Gov. Jim Justice is set to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a 15-mile segment of the highway on Thursday near the Putnam County community of Fraziers Bottom. It’s the last part of U.S. 35 from Interstate 64 to the West Virginia-Ohio state line to be upgraded.

The section goes from the Beech Hill community in Mason County to the Buffalo Bridge in Putnam County.

The project included eight bridges and a new interchange at the junction of U.S. 35 and West Virginia 869. It was a public-private partnership between the Division of Highways and Bizzack Construction Co. of Lexington, Kentucky.