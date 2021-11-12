Big rig shot up in New Orleans, police seeking suspect

NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect who they say shot at a truck driver who was attempting to make a U-turn after a delivery.

The incident happened on Nov. 9 at the intersection of Saint Claude Avenue and Port Street, according to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD).

Officers with NOPD’s Fifth District arrived at the scene just after 7 p.m. The trucker, who was uninjured and not named by police, told them that two unknown males walked in front of the semi and began yelling.

One of the men then allegedly brandished a black semiautomatic pistol and fired four shots, striking the truck. The two subjects then reportedly walked away from the scene.

The alleged shooter is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a thin-to-medium build and a dark complexion. He was wearing a red and black hoodie with the word “Privileged” printed in white and red on the chest. The subject was also wearing a black ski mask and khaki pants, police said.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free 1 (877) 903-STOP.