Relay Payments sponsors NASCAR racer William Byron for rest of ’23 season

CONCORD, N.C — Relay Payments — a digital payment source for fleets, brokers and merchants, has joined William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team as a sponsor for the upcoming July 9 Atlanta Motor Speedway event.

William Byron, 25, is already a seven-time race winner at the elite NASCAR Cup level.

This season, he leads the series in wins (tie), top-five finishes (tie), top-10s (tie), stage wins (seven) and laps led (722).

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native is currently the projected top seed in the 2023 playoffs.

“Relay is experiencing rapid adoption of our digital fuel and unloading payment solution within the trucking industry,” said Relay Payments co-founder and CEO Ryan Droege. “We know that the trucking industry and NASCAR have always had a special bond, and we’re excited about promoting our brand and highlighting drivers through this partnership with Hendrick Motorsports. Relay’s goal for the sponsorship is to bring greater awareness to the important job that truck drivers have for our economy.” This partnership will include an associate sponsorship in all of the remaining races of 2023 and two primary paint schemes in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on Sept. 16 at the Bristol Motor Speedway during Truck Driver Appreciation Week and at Las Vegas Speedway on Oct. 15. “Truck drivers are the unsung heroes of our industry — the race cars Hendrick Motorsports fields each weekend are driven hundreds or thousands of miles to the race track to compete in front of our amazing fans,” said Jeff Gordon, vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports. “But truck drivers are vital to many industries, and the efficiency of Relay helps deliver products and services to businesses and customers quicker, benefits many people. Hendrick Motorsports is of the same mindset — be the first to the finish line.” Founded in only 2019, the mission of Relay Payments is to help digitally transform the logistics industry. The company offers a digital payment network to increase efficiencies, reduce fraud, improve driver satisfaction and eliminate operational headaches. More than 300,000 carriers and drivers rely on Relay for their over-the-road expenses, including unloading and fuel payments.



“Our truck drivers are crucial members of our race teams,” Byron said. “They’re responsible for getting our race cars and equipment to and from the racetrack every weekend throughout the longest season in sports. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to race. I’m happy to be able to partner with Relay, which values and understands the importance of truck drivers as much as we do.”



For more information about Relay, visit RelayPayments.com.