Rig hauling oversize load flips in Oregon

BAKER CITY, Ore. — Interstate 84 between exit 304 near Baker City, Oregon, and exit 374 west of Ontario, Oregon, closed on Wednesday after a big rig hauling an oversize load flipped.
The area affected, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), is near MP 332. U.S. 30 is also closed to non-local traffic and is not a viable detour route for I-84, ODOT notes.
There was no information about the truck driver. The rig was hauling a gigantic windmill blade.
The interstate is likely to be closed for hours, according to ODOT.
