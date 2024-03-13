TheTrucker.com
Rig hauling oversize load flips in Oregon

By John Worthen -
A big rig hauling a gigantic wind turbine blade overturned on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 13, 2024, near Baker City, Oregon. (Courtesy: Oregon Department of Transportation)

BAKER CITY, Ore. — Interstate 84 between exit 304 near Baker City, Oregon, and exit 374 west of Ontario, Oregon, closed on Wednesday after a big rig hauling an oversize load flipped.

The area affected, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), is near MP 332. U.S. 30 is also closed to non-local traffic and is not a viable detour route for I-84, ODOT notes.

There was no information about the truck driver. The rig was hauling a gigantic windmill blade.

The interstate is likely to be closed for hours, according to ODOT.

For traffic conditions in Oregon, click here.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

John Worthen
