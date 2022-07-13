Rigs begin rolling into Walcott for annual Jamboree

WALCOTT, Iowa — Truckers are rolling into the show grounds at Iowa 80 Truckstop with their decked-out rigs to start getting shined up to compete in this year’s Super Truck Beauty Contest as part of the 43rd Walcott Truckers Jamboree.

The event is being held July 14-16. Admission and parking to the event, along with all concerts, are free.

This year more than 90 trophies will be awarded in 32 different categories.

The most coveted being the Truckers Choice Award. This award is bestowed based on the judging by fellow competitors.

The past few years, the winner of this award has had their truck made into the Jamboree die-cast collectible model for the following year.

Judging starts at 10 a.m. Thursday and again at 9 p.m. for the Lights at Night competition.

Shuttles will be provided from the parking area to the event grounds. The most up to date information and schedule of events can be found at at www.truckersjamboree.com.