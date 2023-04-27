Road rage incident leads to trucker being shot at in Tippecanoe County, Indiana

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A truck driver was uninjured after shots were fired at their rig during a road rage episode, according to the Indiana State Police (ISP).

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, along Interstate 65 southbound near mile marker 180, an ISP report stated.

Dispatchers advised the victim to stop at a safe location, and a description of the suspect’s vehicle, a black Chevrolet Tahoe, was distributed throughout the ISP network.

While troopers were searching for the Tahoe, dispatchers received another 911 call about a separate road rage incident.

Dispatchers advised the driver, who was later identified to be Kevin Perfetti, 53, from Lowell, Indiana, to stop at a safe location. Troopers located Perfetti’s vehicle, which matched the description of the Chevrolet Tahoe from the original road rage incident report.

During the investigation, troopers discovered several firearms inside the Tahoe. Further investigation revealed that Perfetti was involved in the initial road rage incident with the semi-truck and fired at least one shot from the Tahoe.

Perfetti was safely taken into custody and transported to Tippecanoe County Jail.

He is being charged with criminal recklessness with a firearm, intimidation with a firearm and pointing a firearm.