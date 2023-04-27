Samsara selects e2open to automate, connect its value chain

AUSTIN, Texas — Operations digitization company Samsara has chosen e2open Advanced Supply Chain Planning and Collaboration to help manage its demand, supply and inventory across its operations.

“At Samsara, we look for technology solutions that support our pace of innovation and commitment to providing the best possible experience for our customers,” said Jeff Faulkner, vice president of operations at Samsara. “With increased visibility and automated workflows, e2open can help us stay ahead of potential disruptions and enable a quick supply chain response to changes in customer demand.”

With e2open, Samsara will be able to automate more tools and communications across its supply chain network, potentially providing greater visibility into its operations, a news release stated. A metrics-driven command center and external connectivity offer opportunities for improved collaboration, while simulations and scenarios can be leveraged to drive decisions.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Samsara as a client leveraging e2open’s Planning and Supplier Collaboration suites, to support their growth and customer journey,” said Michael Farlekas, CEO of e2open. “Samsara is on an exciting trajectory, and we look forward to working together to help them realize the benefits of outside-in planning, collaboration, and visibility across their entire supply chain network.”