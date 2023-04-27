Uber Freight giving carriers tools to fix finances through partnership with AtoB

CHICAGO — Uber Freight has entered into a payments partnership with AtoB, a financial tech (fintech) platform that bills itself as a way to modernize the fleet industry’s trillion dollar financial system.

Under the terms of the partnership, AtoB will provide fintech tools to eligible Uber Freight carriers, allowing them to manage fuel purchases through the Uber Freight Carrier Card and access spend management software integrated directly with Uber Freight’s product and platform, a news release stated.

“We’re proud to partner with Uber Freight to support their nationwide carrier network. This partnership demonstrates the strength and scalability of AtoB’s platform and products,” said AtoB CEO Vignan Velivela. “AtoB aligns fleet finances with powerful banking, lending and credit tools that, until now, have been out of reach for many operators. This announcement is an important growth moment for both our company and fleet operators across the U.S.”

Uber Freight says the partnership “will empower carriers to save money, simplify logistics and outperform competitors.”

Benefits to carriers include:

Exclusive fuel discounts at participating truck stops.

Free same-day payouts on Uber Freight loads for eligible carriers.

Accepted at every fuel retailer that accepts Visa.

No annual or hidden fees.

Streamlined expense reporting and controls.

Build business credit with purchases.

Uber Freight has one of the world’s largest digital freight marketplaces and managed transportation networks, with approximately 100,000 digitally-enabled carriers and thousands of shippers in its network. AtoB’s fintech payments platform provides drivers and fleet operators with financial products, including full support for fleet transitions to electric fleets and next-generation clean fuels.

“This partnership brings much-needed financial efficiency to carrier business operations with no annual fees, the opportunity to build credit, and the ability to manage all fuel expenses online with just one click,” the news release stated. “With the Uber Freight Carrier Card and fintech tools supported by AtoB, carriers have a deeply-integrated product experience with onboarding, card management and fuel finder capabilities. Uber Freight is aligning with the real-time nature of today’s businesses and constantly improving its product suite—bringing enhanced reliability, speed, and transparency to the carrier experience.”

Uber Freight cardholders will have savings applied automatically, with the discount reflected on the customer’s weekly transaction report.

“Carriers need innovative tools and solutions to build thriving businesses, maximizing their time and earnings potential on the road,” said Uber Freight CEO Lior Ron. “Since our beginning, Uber Freight has brought much-needed transformation to the industry. We’ve introduced driver-first carrier solutions that improve the economics of truck ownership for the thousands of drivers on our platform. Now more than ever, carriers need a solution that simplifies finances, brings same-day payments to wallets, and supports better cash flow management for the future.”