Schneider donates refrigerated trailer to Feeding America to help provide for those in need

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Schneider celebrated the holiday season by helping food pantries in Northeast Wisconsin provide for those in need. The company recently donated a refrigerated trailer to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, the state’s largest hunger-relief organization. The 53-foot trailer will be used to transport fresh produce and other perishables.

“Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is a critical resource in our community,” said LuEllen Oskey, executive director of the Schneider Foundation. “We know that the use of food pantries during the pandemic has, sadly, grown exponentially, and we wanted to do our part to help. Giving them a safe, reliable refrigerated trailer that can get food to our neighbors more quickly was something we were excited to do.”

The Schneider Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the company, which provides grants to eligible nonprofits to strengthen the communities where Schneider associates live, work and volunteer. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin initially approached the foundation requesting partial funding to purchase a used trailer. Schneider instead donated a trailer, valued at about $35,000, to the organization. In addition, Schneider installed a lift unit to make it easier for Feeding America to move food pallets in and out of the trailer.

“This refrigerated trailer with a lift gate is a true gift to our organization,” said Patti Habeck, president and CEO of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. “The trailer will help us meet increased demand during the pandemic and also build on our volunteer driver and student driver program with Fox Valley Technical College. This is a great example of collaboration in the community in support of our mission to solve hunger. Our community will benefit so much from the generosity of Schneider.”

According to Habeck, demand for food donations is currently about four times higher than normal for this time of year. The trailer has fitted with a wrap featuring the Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin logo and the Schneider logo superimposed on a background of giant fresh carrots.