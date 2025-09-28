Semi crashes into police unit in Texas

LAMPASSAS COUNTY, Texas — A Texas Highway Patrol patrol unit sustained significant damage in a crash with a tractor trailer on Friday night.

In a press release, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) stated that on Friday at approximately 11:18 p.m., a Texas Highway Patrol unit was stopped on U.S. Highway 190 near County Road 3068 in Lampasas County.

The trooper was stopped in the center turn lane preparing to make a U-turn to initiate a traffic stop on a reported reckless driver that had just passed his location.

Authorities say the trooper was stopped waiting for an approaching semi truck that was traveling westbound on U.S. 190 to pass him to make a safe u-turn.

According to the truck driver, he believed the patrol unit stopped in the turn lane may have been another vehicle entering his lane of travel and he and applied his brakes. The truck’s brakes locked, causing the vehicle to jack-knife and lose control, and cross into the path of the police car causing a crash.

Fortunately, neither the Trooper nor the truck driver sustained major injuries in the crash. The crash investigation is still active and open.