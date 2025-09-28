TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Semi crashes into police unit in Texas

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Semi crashes into police unit in Texas
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Semi crashes into police unit in Texas
A Texas Highway Patrol patrol unit sustained significant damage in a crash with a tractor trailer on Friday night. (Courtesy Texas DPS)

LAMPASSAS COUNTY, Texas — A Texas Highway Patrol patrol unit sustained significant damage in a crash with a tractor trailer on Friday night.

In a press release, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) stated that on Friday at approximately 11:18 p.m., a Texas Highway Patrol unit was stopped on U.S. Highway 190 near County Road 3068 in Lampasas County.

The trooper was stopped in the center turn lane preparing to make a U-turn to initiate a traffic stop on a reported reckless driver that had just passed his location.

Authorities say the trooper was stopped waiting for an approaching semi truck that was traveling westbound on U.S. 190 to pass him to make a safe u-turn.

According to the truck driver, he believed the patrol unit stopped in the turn lane may have been another vehicle entering his lane of travel and he and applied his brakes. The truck’s brakes locked, causing the vehicle to jack-knife and lose control, and cross into the path of the police car causing a crash.
Fortunately, neither the Trooper nor the truck driver sustained major injuries in the crash. The crash investigation is still active and open.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE