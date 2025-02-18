Semi driver arrested in alleged hit and run in Florida involving mother and child

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — According to social media post, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office in Florida report that a semi truck driver has been arrested after he allegedly hit a car while changing lanes and left the scene.
Deputies report that a woman and her three-year-old child narrowly escaped serious injury in the crash.
Authorities say the incident occurred along Kanner Highway around 9 a.m. on Monday.
The vehicle the mom was driving was struck by a semi-truck that was switching lanes, forcing her off the road and into a pond, according to the MCSO, who stated that witnesses reported that the impact caused the car to veer off the road and into the water.
The woman reportedly was able to free herself and her child from the vehicle and make it to the bank.
The driver of the truck was identified as Alton Winters, 69, of Florida, slowed down briefly, according to deputies but then drove off to a local produce company, claiming he had to make a delivery.
Winters was later located by the Stuart Police Department and taken into custody. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and improper lane change. The woman and her child were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.