What is a polar vortex? US gets a taste of the Arctic this week

By The Associated Press -
This week, parts of the U.S. are experiencing the 10th and coldest polar vortex event this season.(AP PHOTO)

The term “polar vortex” usually refers to the gigantic circular upper air weather pattern in the Arctic region. It is a normal pattern that is stronger in the winter and keeps some of the coldest weather bottled up near the North Pole.

But at times some of the vortex can break off or move south, bringing unusually cold weather south and permitting warmer weather to creep up north.

This week, parts of the U.S. are experiencing the 10th and coldest polar vortex event this season. Weather forces in the Arctic are combining to push the chilly air into the U.S. and Europe.

With record snow in New Orleans last month and drought and destructive wildfires in Southern California, this winter has not been normal.

The latest projected cold outbreak will bring bone-chilling temperatures to the Northern and Central Plains for several days, starting Sunday.

