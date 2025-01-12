Semi driver killed in crash with snowplow in Wisconsin

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — According to a report from WIFR, traffic on I-39/90 in Rock County, Wisc. had to be rerouted following a deadly crash involving a semi-truck and a snowplow on Friday.

Wisconsin State Patrol reported that the crash happened just before noon at mile marker 182 on southbound I-39 between Janesville and Beloit.

Investigators say a Rock County Highway Department plow truck was clearing snow from the median shoulder of southbound I-39/90.

A southbound semi truck was reportedly in the left lane and hit the rear passenger side of the plow truck. Police say the semi jackknifed and blocked all southbound interstate lanes.

The semi driver, a 59-year-old man from Milwaukee, was killed in the crash. The snow plow driver did not report any injuries but was taken to a local hospital.

Traffic on I-39/90 was rerouted to State Highway 11, and County Highways G and BT. According to officials, all lanes are open as of 5 p.m.