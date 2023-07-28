Sheetz sponsors National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes

ALTOONA, Pa. — Restaurant and convenience store chain Sheetz has partnered with Trucker Path and The Trucker Media Group to launch its annual National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes.
Through the sweepstakes, truck drivers have the opportunity to win weekly prizes, including $500 in Sheetz fuel cards and additional rewards from Monster, Pepsi and Coca-Cola.
The grand prize winner will receive $3,000 in Sheetz fuel cards, as well as other rewards.
A drawing will be held every Wednesday, starting now and ending on Aug. 23, to determine the weekly prize winner. The grand prize drawing will be held on Aug. 28. The last day to enter the sweepstakes is Aug. 27.
Truck drivers can enter to win by visiting www.ntda.sweeppea.com.
Entrants must possess a commercial driver’s license to participate.
