2 injured when tractor-trailer flies off I-40 near Flagstaff, Arizona

By The Trucker News Staff -
Two people were injured inside the cab of this semi after it flew off the Interstate 40 bridge on Friday, July 28, 2023, near Flagstaff, Ariz. (Courtesy: Ponderosa Fire District)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — An 18-wheeler driver and passenger were injured on Friday, July 28, after the rig plummeted over the westbound bridge of Interstate 40 near Naval Observatory Road close to Flagstaff, Arizona.

According to a Facebook posting from the Pondersosa Fire District, the accident happened at around 5:30 a.m.

“There were two occupants in the semi,” the Facebook post stated. “Both were transported to the hospital, one with extensive injuries, one with minor injuries. The semi was carrying large rolls of paper.”

Further information about the accident wasn’t provided.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

