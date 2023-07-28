2 injured when tractor-trailer flies off I-40 near Flagstaff, Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — An 18-wheeler driver and passenger were injured on Friday, July 28, after the rig plummeted over the westbound bridge of Interstate 40 near Naval Observatory Road close to Flagstaff, Arizona.
According to a Facebook posting from the Pondersosa Fire District, the accident happened at around 5:30 a.m.
“There were two occupants in the semi,” the Facebook post stated. “Both were transported to the hospital, one with extensive injuries, one with minor injuries. The semi was carrying large rolls of paper.”
Further information about the accident wasn’t provided.
