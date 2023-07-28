SpaceX superloads set to snarl traffic in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Superloads hauling equipment for the SpaceX program will be crawling across Kansas through Aug. 1, starting in the northeast part of the state and heading southwest, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.
“Be aware as you travel, as this could affect your travel time,” a KDOT Facebook posting states. “The last time the loads came through the Sunflower State, they were traveling at only 45 mph and the giant structures took up the entire roadway. Traffic backups were several miles long.”
Some major routes affected include interstates 135 and 70.
