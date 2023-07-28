TheTrucker.com
SpaceX superloads set to snarl traffic in Kansas

By The Trucker News Staff
SpaceX equipment is making its way through Kansas through Aug.1. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is warning of traffic delays. (Courtesy: KDOT)

TOPEKA, Kan. — Superloads hauling equipment for the SpaceX program will be crawling across Kansas through Aug. 1, starting in the northeast part of the state and heading southwest, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

“Be aware as you travel, as this could affect your travel time,” a KDOT Facebook posting states. “The last time the loads came through the Sunflower State, they were traveling at only 45 mph and the giant structures took up the entire roadway. Traffic backups were several miles long.”

Some major routes affected include interstates 135 and 70.

The Trucker News Staff

