Rented Lamborghini crashes into big rig’s trailer in Georgia

RURAL GEORGIA — A man escaped serious injuries on July 22 after slamming a rented Lamborghini into the rearend of an 18-wheeler trailer along Interstate 75 in Dalton-Whitfield County, Georgia.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, 36-year-old Spencer Hyde was traveling at more than 100 mph when he struck the semi with the 2018 Lamborghini Aventador at mile marker 329.
Hyde suffered only minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
The crash caused the middle and right lane of I-75 to be closed for almost two hours.
Further details weren’t provided by officials.
