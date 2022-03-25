Shell Rotella SuperRigs event rolling into Branson Landing

BRANSON, Mo. — The 40th Annual Shell Rotella® SuperRigs®, a truck beauty contest, will be held June 9-11 at Branson Landing in Branson, Missouri.

Branson Landing is a 95-acre waterfront development that holds more than 100 specialty stores, restaurants, and show venues. There are numerous events and activities being planned that will honor 40 years of SuperRigs and the significance truck drivers play in people’s lives.

Shell Rotella SuperRigs competitors compete for 24 awards including Best Chrome, Best Lights, and of course, Best of Show. Events are still being planned for the 40th celebration, leveraging the activities that Branson has to offer.

Twelve drivers will be selected to have their truck featured in the 2023 Shell Rotella SuperRigs Calendar which will also feature the surrounding area of Branson.

Highlights include:

Truck Parade at Branson Landing

Contestant dinner

Truck lights competition

Angler, Jimmy Houston offering fishing tips and tricks

Musical entertainment

The Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition is the premier truck beauty contest for actively working trucks.

Owner/operator truckers from across the U.S. and Canada compete annually for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes. There is no fee to enter SuperRigs and the weekend is designed to be fun for the whole family.