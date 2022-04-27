Shell Rotella SuperRigs registration, People’s Choice Award now open

BRANSON, Mo. — Online registration for the 40th Annual Shell Rotella® SuperRigs® is now open.

The event will roll into Branson, Missouri, June 9-11.

Pre-registration is required and provides drivers with a designated parking spot as well as the option to select their preferred time for when they would like their truck judged. Final judging times will be determined by Shell Rotella representatives.

SuperRigs will be at Branson Landing, a waterfront development in the heart of the Ozarks.

For those who want to compete in the show, but can’t make it in person, the People’s Choice Award allows drivers to submit their trucks to a virtual category that will be voted on by fans during the truck beauty contest.

Highlights include:

Autograph session and dockside fun with pro-angler Jimmy Houston

More than $25,000 in prizes and awards

Musical entertainment, contestant dinner, light show and much more

The Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition is the premier truck beauty contest for actively working trucks. Owner/operator truckers from across the U.S. and Canada compete annually for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes. There is no fee to enter SuperRigs and the weekend is designed to be fun for the whole family.

Follow Shell Rotella on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates on SuperRigs and Shell Rotella products and programs. For exclusive updates, join the Shell Rotella SuperRigs event page on Facebook at: https://fb.me/e/2lB0v9UPW. To stay involved in the conversation on social media, use #SuperRigs and #SuperRigs40.

Registration Link: www.rotella.com/superrigs