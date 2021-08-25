TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Small plane lands on I-5 near San Diego

By The Associated Press -
Small plane lands on I-5 near San Diego
A small plane made an emergency landing on I-5 near San Diego Tuesday, Aug. 24, resulting in damaged vehicles, injuries and a traffic jam. (Courtesy: City of San Diego Fire-Rescue, via Twitter)

DEL MAR, Calif. — A small airplane made an emergency landing on an interstate highway north of San Diego on Tuesday, Aug. 24, clipping cars, slightly injuring some people and causing a huge traffic jam, authorities said.

CAT300x250TheTrucker 052821

The single-engine Piper PA-32 had mechanical problems after taking off from Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport and was trying to land in a nearby field but instead went down in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Del Mar shortly after noon, authorities said. It clipped several cars and came to rest partially on the center divider.

Two people in the cars were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, including slight cuts from broken glass, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two people aboard the plane appeared to be unhurt, the CHP said.

Dane and Sarah Tribett of Austin, Texas, were in town to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary when their Kia sedan was hit by the plane, although they escaped serious injuries.

“Glass shattered everywhere. All of a sudden we just see the plane in front of us,” Sarah Tribett told KSWB-TV. “We were scared out of our minds.”

“The people that were driving behind us drove by us after and let us know that it literally landed on top of our car,” she said. “There’s jet fuel all over the back of our back seat. All of my clothes are soaked and there’s just glass everywhere.”

Part of the plane’s right wing broke off and became lodged in the back of an Audi SUV.

The freeway was shut down for more than four hours until a small fuel spill was cleaned up and the plane was hauled away.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE