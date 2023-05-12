Snoozing trucker plows big rig into Dublin, Georgia, federal courthouse

DUBLIN, Georgia — A drowsy truck driver wrecked their semi into a Georgia federal courthouse on Thursday, May 11, shattering one of the structure’s columns.
According to the Dublin Police Department, the driver fell asleep at the wheel and plowed through a set of barricades before smashing into the J Roy Rowland Federal Courthouse.
The driver wasn’t named and wasn’t injured, police said.
