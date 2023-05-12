TheTrucker.com
Snoozing trucker plows big rig into Dublin, Georgia, federal courthouse

The driver of this Old Dominion big rig hit the facade of the J Roy Rowland Federal Courthouse on Thursday, May 11, 2023, after falling asleep at the wheel, police said. (Courtesy: Dublin Police Department)

DUBLIN, Georgia — A drowsy truck driver wrecked their semi into a Georgia federal courthouse on Thursday, May 11, shattering one of the structure’s columns.

According to the Dublin Police Department, the driver fell asleep at the wheel and plowed through a set of barricades before smashing into the J Roy Rowland Federal Courthouse.

The driver wasn’t named and wasn’t injured, police said.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

