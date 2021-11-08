States having fun with winter by holding snowplow naming contests

BISMARCK, N.D. – The winter months can be miserable on many of the nation’s highways as snow and ice piles up and driving becomes treacherous.

But at least two states are having fun with winter weather this season by holding contests to name snowplows.

In North Dakota, residents are being asked to pick a name for a snowplow in their home district. The contest runs until Nov. 30.

“Asking North Dakotans to submit snowplow names is another fun way to get the public interested and engaged in being safe this winter,” said Brad Darr, North Dakota Department of Transportation maintenance director. “We hope people submit their best names and then promptly download the ND Roads app so they can be up to date on winter weather in their area. Making an effort to ‘know before you go’ will help keep our plow operators and other motorists safe this winter.”

Winners will be selected shortly after the Nov. 30 deadline and contest winners will have an opportunity to meet the plow operators and have their photo taken with the plow.

More information is available at dot.nd.gov.

In Ohio, the state is hosting its first-ever snowplow naming contest. Sponsored by the Northern Ohio Buick GM Dealers, the Ohio Turnpike Name a Plow Contest runs until Dec. 1.

“We all know the winter season in Ohio can sometimes present difficult driving conditions,” stated a news release from the Ohio Turnpike. “Whether it’s a major snowstorm or icy conditions that require all hands-on deck, Ohio Turnpike Maintenance Crews will be out around the clock, if needed, to keep the road, bridges and interchanges safe for our customers.”

If selected, the winner’s truck name will be assigned to one of eight plows for the 2021-22 snow and ice season.

Those who submit winning selections will also receive a $100 gift card.

“We can’t wait to see the creative snowplow name ideas that get submitted,” said Chris Matta, deputy chief engineer and director of field operations.

More information is available at ohioturnpike.org.