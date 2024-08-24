Stolen truck investigation ends in deadly crash; 2 officers injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed and three others, including two police officers, were hurt in a crash Thursday morning during a stolen semi-truck investigation.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened around 10 a.m. local time on the ramp from Interstate 485 Outer to Mount Holly Road (Highway 27) in northwest Charlotte.

The CMPD said officers were investigating a report of a stolen tractor-trailer that hauled off cars on the shoulder. They said they were working with someone from the company that owned the truck and were there speaking with the person who reported the car stolen.

The stolen truck was found on the shoulder and they were about to recover it when someone driving an RV came off I-485, hitting the reporting person and two police cars, according to CMPD Maj. Dave Butler.

“Both of the officers were inside their vehicles,” Butler said. “The individual who was struck and killed was outside the vehicles speaking to one of the officers.”

The impact of the crash sent one of the police cars and the RV down an embankment along the woods.

The person who reported the truck stolen is the one who died at the scene and has been identified as 29-year-old Brian Lavon Battle, according to the CMPD. One of the police officers was pinned in his car and had to be extracted by Charlotte Fire. He was taken to a nearby hospital with internal injuries.

“He is conscious and alert and in good spirits considering the severity of the collision,” Butler said.

The driver of the RV was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. He was also conscious and alert and his injuries are not life-threatening, according to the CMPD.

A second officer who was involved was also taken to the hospital as a precaution and his injuries aren’t serious.

Butler said it’s too early in the investigation to share information about charges. It’s also not clear yet what led to the RV driver causing the crash.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the person killed in today’s crash on I-485,” said CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings in a social media post. “While we investigate the circumstances leading to this tragic moment, our thoughts are also with the CMPD officers who responded and the one who was injured at the scene. Each day, our men and women put themselves in danger to protect and serve the citizens of Charlotte. It’s a challenging role but one we are proud to uphold. We are thankful our officer is expected to make a full recovery.”