The Nation

Teen injured in crash involving semi near Ririe 

By Dana Guthrie -
A teenager has been injured in an accident near Ririe after striking a semi-truck.

RIRIE, Idaho — The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck that injured a teenager on Thursday.  

According to an ISP press release, a grey 2016 Dodge Dart and a Peterbilt semi-truck were both traveling eastbound on US 26 at milepost 346.5 south of Ririe, in Bonneville County. The Dodge was driven by a juvenile from Idaho Falls and the semi-truck was driven by a 67-year-old male from Idaho Falls. The Dodge Dart struck the rear end of the semi-truck’s trailer, left the roadway, and rolled. The semi-truck driver was wearing his seatbelt. The juvenile did not have a seatbelt on. 

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital via ground ambulance. The semi-truck driver was not injured. 

The eastbound lanes of US 26 were blocked for approximately three hours. 

The ISP was assisted by Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Fire Ambulance and Central Fire. 

The collision remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. 

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

