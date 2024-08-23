Gatik secures funding from Nippon to expand North American middle-mile logistics 

Mountain View, Calif. — Gatik has announced a strategic investment from Nippon Express Holdings that will further strengthen the company’s position in the North American logistics landscape, accelerating the deployment of its autonomous technology across the region.

“Gatik’s momentum continues to build as the company leverages a series of strategic investment partnerships to solidify its leadership in the middle-mile segment of the supply chain,” the company said in a media release. “Specializing in the often-overlooked routes between distribution centers, fulfillment centers and retail locations, Gatik addresses critical challenges like driver shortages and supply chain inefficiencies, resulting in faster deliveries and reduced costs.”

The release noted that with Gatik’s autonomous transportation network already operating successfully in regions such as Texas and Arkansas in the U.S., and Ontario, Canada, the company is reshaping the North American logistics landscape. Recent investment partnerships with Isuzu Motors and ITOCHU further accelerate this transformation, underscoring the industry’s confidence in Gatik’s safe, transparent, and regulator-approved approach to middle-mile autonomy.

“Middle-mile autonomy is undoubtedly the first application in autonomous trucking to achieve scale in commercial applications,” said Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder of Gatik. “It’s also critical for solving the most pressing logistics issues businesses are facing today—ensuring faster deliveries, addressing growing labor shortages, reducing costs, and meeting the rising demand for goods in this era of rapid e-commerce growth. Our investment partnership with NX Group is a testament to the impact we’re making in North America and the confidence of global partners in our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

According to the release, since its founding in 2017, Gatik has been at the forefront of the autonomous logistics industry, pioneering the use of autonomous vehicles (AVs) for middle-mile deliveries and achieving the world’s first fully autonomous deliveries with Walmart in 2021. By focusing on shorter, fixed, and repeatable routes, Gatik has commercialized its autonomous technology more rapidly than long-haul solutions, which face more significant regulatory hurdles and unpredictable driving conditions. This focus on middle-mile logistics provides Gatik with a unique competitive advantage, enabling quicker deployment of its technologies, reducing time to market, and effectively addressing the challenges of the logistics sector.