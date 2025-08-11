Suspects carjack multiple vehicles including tanker truck in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — It was a dangerous night in California

According to reports from multiple media outlets including ABC7, armed suspects led law enforcement on a pursuit that began in the San Fernando Valley and stretched into Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The chase reportedly began with law enforcement pursuing carjacking suspects in a stolen pickup truck with one suspect firing shots at CHP officers after driving the wrong way on the freeway.

The driver then ran into the front of the tanker truck, and the truck’s original driver ran out. CHP confirmed that a firearm was recovered in the original pickup truck that was stolen.

From there, reports say most of the chase continued with the driver behind the wheel of the stolen tanker truck.

It is unknown what the truck was hauling though reports indicate that it may have been a milk truck.

About 30 minutes into the chase, the semi-truck reportedly neared downtown Los Angeles where it exited the freeway downtown, taking the chase to surface streets.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., reports say the driver got on the 10 Freeway going the wrong direction, driving into oncoming traffic. A few minutes later, the two suspects bailed from the stolen tanker truck and got into a third stolen vehicle — this time, a white pickup truck.

The chase continued once again, picking up much faster speeds with the suspects in a smaller vehicle. At one point, they briefly stopped in Boyle Heights, where the driver and the passenger swapped places.

After a few minutes, the suspects jumped out of the white pickup truck.

LAPD confirmed that the suspects carjacked a fourth vehicle and sped away. That’s when police apparently lost sight of them.

As of early Monday morning, police had not taken anyone into custody.