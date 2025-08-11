TheTrucker.com
Trucker dead after collision on Interstate 90 in New York

Trucker dead after collision on Interstate 90 in New York
BRUTUS, NY — A big rig driver is dead after a crash in New York.

New York State Police say on August 7 at approximately 4:57 p.m., troopers responded to I-90 eastbound in Brutus for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer.

Authorities say an investigation determined that a tractor trailer driven by Mark S. Shidler, 50, of Applecreek, Ohio, was traveling in the westbound passing lane of I-90, when for an unknown reason went through the median and guiderail, into the eastbound lane and struck a 2022 Honda driven by John S. Roosa, 24, along with one passenger, Ashley G. Fay, 22, both of Syracuse.

The investigation of the crash determined that after being struck by the tractor trailer, the Honda rolled several times before coming to a rest, entrapping both occupants which were transported to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse for their injuries.

Roosa was transported by emergency flight with serious injuries and is in stable, but critical condition while Fay was transported by ambulance for her injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

Police say Shidler died at the scene.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
