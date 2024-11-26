TheTrucker.com
Tank containing oil drilling byproducts explodes and catches fire near GM facility in Michigan

By The Associated Press -
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a tank containing byproducts from oil drilling operations exploded near the General Motors Proving Ground, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024 in Milford, Mich. (WXYZ via AP)

BRIGHTON Mich. (AP) — A tank containing byproducts from oil drilling operations exploded and caught fire Tuesday near the General Motors Proving Ground in southeastern Michigan, damaging two nearby homes but causing no injuries, a fire chief said.

Fire crews were dispatched to the site about 6:40 a.m. after the tank exploded, rocking the area and damaging two homes about 500 to 600 feet (150 to 180 meters) away, leaving them with shattered windows, said Brighton Area Fire Authority Chief Michael O’Brian.

He said no injuries were reported following the explosion at the site adjacent to the GM Proving Ground about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. No one was working at the site at the time of the explosion, O’Brian said.

Video footage shows flames soaring above the site, where oil drilling equipment was in operation. Local television stations reported that residents felt the explosion miles away.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

