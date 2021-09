A gasoline tanker truck overturned on Interstate 10 in Banning, California, on the morning of Aug. 31, spilling 9,000 gallons and closing all lanes between Ramsey and Eighth Street for several hours, according to the California Transportation Department’s District 8 Twitter feed.

At just after 7 a.m. local time, two of the four interstate lanes (eastbound) had reopened at Banning, CALTRANS reported.

There was no information on the driver’s condition.