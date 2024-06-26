TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Temporary route around collapsed portion of Wyoming’s Highway 22 will open Friday, officials say

By The Associated Press -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Temporary route around collapsed portion of Wyoming’s Highway 22 will open Friday, officials say
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Temporary route around collapsed portion of Wyoming’s Highway 22 will open Friday, officials say
Construction was underway on the Teton Pass Tuesday, June 25, near Jackson, Wyoming. Officials are expected to reopen this week a large chunk of a mountain pass highway in Wyoming that collapsed earlier this month on the Teton Pass highway. (AP Photo/Natalie Behring)

JACKSON, Wyo. — On Tuesday, June 25, crews were almost done building a temporary route around a landslide that shut down a portion of Wyoming Highway 22, a vital road for thousands of workers in a western resort town.

Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) officials were eyeing Friday to reopen the temporary route. The road over Teton Pass near the Idaho state line has been closed since the landslide sent both lanes crashing into a deep ravine on June 8.

No one was hurt when the pavement gave way. The road was already closed because another landslide had washed mud and debris across the road nearby.

However, the collapse was a big headache for thousands of drivers. Many people work in Jackson — a ski and tourism hub at the doorstep of Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks where the average home costs millions — and live in more affordable eastern Idaho.

Because of the road collapse, workers have been following a different route, adding over an hour to their commute each way.

Vehicles will need to slow down through the temporary section to 20 mph but won’t have to stop, said Bob Hammond, an engineer with WYDOT. The two paved lanes will span 600-700 feet.

“We have a steeper grade, which really isn’t that big of a problem. But the turns are a little tighter,” Hammond said during a news media site tour Tuesday.

A permanent fix costing perhaps upward of $20 million will take longer, Hammond said.

The U.S. Federal Highway Administration earlier this month allocated $6 million in emergency relief funds to help offset the cost of repairing the highway.

The Associated Press Logo

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

Avatar for The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE