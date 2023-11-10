Tennessee Department of Transportation honored with three awards for excellence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) announced its trio of wins for its marketing and communications campaign excellence. According to a press release, TDOT received wins for its Build With Us communications campaign, the internal communications campaign for Empowering People In Culture (EPIC), and a recruitment video for the Graduate Transportation Engineering (GTE) Program recruitment video.

MarCom, an administration of the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals (AMCP), awarded the honors to the TDOT. MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievements by marketing and communication professionals. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the world’s largest, most-respected creative competitions. MarCom receives about 6,500 print and digital submissions from dozens of countries each year.

“Receiving these awards from MarCom is truly a reflection of the thousands of minds and hands working tirelessly for the betterment of all Tennesseans,” said Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “The international recognition these honors convey certifies the quality of our work, ignites our team, and instills even more trust from our partners.”

The Build With Us campaign received the Platinum Award for connecting with citizens through a statewide communications strategy to uplift the spirit of Tennessee. Only about 17% of entries claim Platinum status for their work. The EPIC internal communications campaign and GTE Program recruitment video received the Gold Award in their respective categories. MarCom bestows its Gold awards to entries that exceed the high standards of the industry norm. Approximately 20% of entries were Gold Winners.

The Build With Us campaign led to the successful passing of the Transportation Modernization Act (TMA), which fundamentally changes the way TDOT delivers projects while establishing a sustainable revenue source for the future. EPIC, one of TDOT’s largest internal initiatives, focuses on employees to provide more career opportunities, align salaries to market rates, and influence a culture of accomplishment. EPIC includes a complete reorganization of TDOT to incorporate new opportunities for employees to explore technical advancement, project management, and leadership.

The GTE Program provides entry-level engineers and recent graduates with hands-on experience in geodetics, construction, roadway design, traffic operations and design disciplines. TDOT developed the program to focus on employees and provide more career growth opportunities. Employees beginning their careers at TDOT rotate through different disciplines over two years. This gives each employee exposure to every aspect of the organization and allows them the opportunity to chart their career path in the areas that interest them most.