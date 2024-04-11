Tennessee man crashes big rig through Kroger — on purpose, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee police say a man intentionally crashed a big rig through a Millington Kroger store on Tuesday, April 9, just after creating a disturbance inside.

Clarence Carter, 45, of Nashville, entered the store just before midnight and became angry, police said. Shortly after he left the store, he got into his truck and allegedly rammed it through the entrance.

No injuries were reported, and Carter was taken into custody without incident.

“We had to dismantle the truck to get the truck out of the building,” said Millington Public Safety Director Gary Graves.

A man intentionally crashed a semi-truck into Kroger grocery store in Tennessee Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Carter was taken to Regional One for medical evaluation. He is in custody and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, vandalism, and resisting arrest.

“Our police department is doing some further investigations (to see) if the truck was stolen,” Graves said. “We’re looking into that because we had reports that a truck may have been stolen out of Memphis. So, we’re looking into those aspects of it and looking at what kind of history he may have had also.”