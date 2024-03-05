TheTrucker.com
Texas deputy hurt after 18-wheeler rear-ends his patrol unit

Texas deputy hurt after 18-wheeler rear-ends his patrol unit
A Hamilton County sheriff's deputy was injured after his patrol unit, shown here, was rear-ended by a big rig on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (Courtesy: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

BELTON, Texas — A Texas sheriff’s deputy was injured on Tuesday after an 18-wheeler rear-ended his cruiser.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was traveling to a training session at the Central Texas Council of Governments in Belton when the big rig struck him from behind.

The deputy sustained injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police didn’t name the deputy or the truck driver.

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
