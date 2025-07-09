Texas trucker accused of firing at vehicle on Interstate 40 in Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Texas truck driver is in custody after a shooting incident on Interstate 40 in Arkansas.

According to a press release, the Arkansas State Police (ASP) is investigating a road rage incident involving gunfire that occurred shortly after midnight on Monday, July 8, 2025, on Interstate 40 near Galloway, just a few miles east of North Little Rock.

The victim reported to authorities that a tractor-trailer allegedly had fired shots at their vehicle while traveling westbound on I-40.

Troopers responded to the Love’s Travel Stop in Galloway and contacted the victim. Upon inspection, authorities discovered four bullet holes in the victim’s trailer. Investigators say they traced the location of the suspect tractor-trailer through its transportation company.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Malvern Police Department, Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rockport Police Department, located the suspect’s truck at the Love’s Travel Center in Malvern, located about 45 miles southwest of Little Rock on Interstate 30.

Two individuals were detained, and a .40 caliber pistol was recovered.

Jeff Mieknoin, 71, of Houston, Texas, was arrested and accused of firing the shots. He was transported to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Center and charged with Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm from a Vehicle, Aggravated Assault, and Criminal Mischief. The second individual was released without charges.

No injuries were reported in the incident.