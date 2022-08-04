TheTrucker.com
Thousands of frozen turkeys roast in 18-wheeler trailer fire

By The Trucker News Staff
Thousands of frozen turkeys roast in 18-wheeler trailer fire
A tractor-trailer hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire early Thursday morning along Interstate 4 in Florida. (Courtesy: Seminole County Fire Department)

SANFORD, Fla. — A tractor-trailer hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire early Thursday morning along Interstate 4 in Florida.

No injuries were reported.

According to a Twitter post from the Seminole County Fire Department, the blazing fowl hauler blocked two westbound lanes for several hours.

Further information about the accident were not provided.

 

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Trucker News Staff
