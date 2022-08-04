Thousands of frozen turkeys roast in 18-wheeler trailer fire

SANFORD, Fla. — A tractor-trailer hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire early Thursday morning along Interstate 4 in Florida.
No injuries were reported.
According to a Twitter post from the Seminole County Fire Department, the blazing fowl hauler blocked two westbound lanes for several hours.
Further information about the accident were not provided.
I-4 vehicle accident & fire 📍 MM 101 WB Sanford. 18-wheeler tractor trailer caught fire carrying 10,000 frozen turkey. No injuries… SCFD units have fire under control. FHP on scene. Extended operation – two lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/EAL9i7xlLw
— Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) August 4, 2022
