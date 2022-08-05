South Dakota seeks input for state freight plan development

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is seeking public input into the development of the state’s freight plan.

SDDOT officials say the plan’s goal is to identify freight contributions to the state’s economy, provide recommendations for strategic improvements, guide freight-related investments and support the vision and goals of the National Freight Network.

The public can participate in a virtual public meeting located on the SDDOT website by clicking here.

This website provides a copy of the state draft freight plan, maps and presentation materials for review.

Through the virtual public meeting, the public may also actively engage by completing the Draft Freight Plan Survey and provide written comment.

Written comments will be accepted until Monday, Aug. 22. The Draft Freight Plan Survey will also close on this date.

Questions and comments may also be submitted to Sarah Gilkerson, MPO Coordinator, 700 East Broadway Ave., Pierre, South Dakota, 57501 or via email [email protected]