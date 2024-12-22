TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Three semi trucks collide, shuts down Utah interstate

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Three semi trucks collide, shuts down Utah interstate
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Three semi trucks collide, shuts down Utah interstate
Three lanes if Interstate 15 were blocked in Utah after three 18 wheelers collided.

MURRAY, Utah — According to a TV news report, three semi-trucks crashed on I-15 in Murray, Utah Friday afternoon, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

The report stated that the accident happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Officials said medical personnel responded to the scene but nobody was taken to the hospital.

The crash happened just south of the 4100 South overpass on I-15 Northbound. Three lanes of the interstate were blocked.

There was no word on the extent of injuries in the crash.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE