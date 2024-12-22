Three semi trucks collide, shuts down Utah interstate

MURRAY, Utah — According to a TV news report, three semi-trucks crashed on I-15 in Murray, Utah Friday afternoon, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
The report stated that the accident happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Officials said medical personnel responded to the scene but nobody was taken to the hospital.
The crash happened just south of the 4100 South overpass on I-15 Northbound. Three lanes of the interstate were blocked.
There was no word on the extent of injuries in the crash.
